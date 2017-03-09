Dream Job Alert: You Could Be Kate Middleton's Personal Secretary

If you've ever watched Veep and been really jealous of Tony Hale, we have some good news. This also applies if you love the downstairs cast of Downton Abbey, or if you think Mr. Belvedere is the best, or if being at the right elbow of largely symbolic power is your biggest fantasy. We're saying all this because Rebecca Deacon is leaving her post at Kate Middleton's right hand to get married, the Daily Mail reports.
Deacon, 34, has been Middleton's personal secretary since 2012, the year after she married into the royal family. She's marrying Adam Priestly in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, a venue that's only available to the royal family and its affiliates. Deacon will reportedly be wed in the same chapel in which Prince George was christened. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will probably be in attendance.
"After a decade of service to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Rebecca Deacon will be stepping down as private secretary to the Duchess of Cambridge," a spokesperson for the royal family tells the Mail. "She plans to leave the household in the summer. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past ten years, and wish her well in the next phase of her career.'
OK, boring part over. What does this mean for you? Well, it means that you could theoretically take over when Deacon left off. That means you would keep the Duchess' schedule, hang out with her all the time, keep her secrets, and eventually be in the true halls of symbolic power. Sounds pretty sweet. Imagine the private jet rides. Imagine all the dignitaries you would have to calm down while they were wondering why the Duchess wasn't operating on their schedule. You could be berated by some truly glamorous people.
