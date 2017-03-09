THIS Is Rihanna's New Power Hairstyle — & It Should Be Yours, Too

There's no denying that buns are the hairstyle you choose when you're generally busy getting your shit together. Your strands are up and out of your face, making it easier for you to deal with whatever the day throws at you like a boss. Ballet dancers get it. Fiction characters like Professor McGonagall and Mulan are on board. Even top female bosses know the power of the bun. But leave it to bad gal RiRi to spin that theory on its axis.
The hair chameleon, who's expanded her resume to films, fashion, and beauty within the last few years, wore one hairstyle for three very important events recently: a long ponytail that would make Rapunzel weep with envy.
First up, Harvard, where she accepted an award for Humanitarian Of The Year from the university's Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations. "So I made it to Harvard...," she began her speech, flipping her long ponytail with confidence. The moment was memorable (and meme-able), and so was her sleek pony. She kept her auburn hue from the Grammys, and traded in her voluminous S-waves for a low 'do with a sleek tail, deep side part, and swoop.
The style carried her over to Paris Fashion Week. At Christian Dior, she added a few body waves to her side-swept pony, covering the base with a leather beret, reminiscent of the Black Panthers. We also have to take a minute and acknowledge her deep burgundy lip, because it's just everything.
For her own Fenty x Puma fashion show, Rih schooled everyone (literally, she held the show at a library where models walked atop a table) on wearing the perfect pony once again. But instead of her low-hanging Dior style, celebrity pro Yusef Williams gave his client a high, snatched ponytail that made her highlighted hair glisten.
“It’s not my hair, but the girl who donated it, she’s the bomb,” she once told Vogue about her weave. “I have two main hair people I work with. They’re always with me. I’m like, ‘I’m bored! I wanna change my hair!’ That’s the good thing about a weave. You can do whatever with it.” Especially when you're Rihanna.
