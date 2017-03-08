Red lipstick serves plenty of purposes. For one thing, it commands attention. It's also quite possibly the only beauty product that can make you look completely put-together in a matter of seconds. And today, on International Women's Day, it's a sign of solidarity.
The significance of the color traces back to A Day Without A Woman, the human rights campaign that urges us to use March 8 as a day to stand against the inequalities and discrimination women face regularly. Red is the official color of the initiative — and a worthy one, considering the hue has long been a symbolic representation of power.
To celebrate the day, people across the country have taken to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms to show their support for women's rights. They're sharing heartfelt messages and stories, photos of iconic feminists and protests, and, yes, red lipstick selfies. Because self-expression through beauty is powerful. Ahead, find a few of our favorite lipstick shots (then go get your perfect shade, here).