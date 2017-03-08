House Democrats Showed Their Solidarity With Women In The Best Way

Even in the U.S. Capitol, some elected officials were making a statement by donning red outfits today.
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives' Democratic Caucus staged a walkout on Wednesday in solidarity with International Women's Day and the A Day Without A Woman strike.
Both the female representatives (who last week protested President Trump's first congressional address by wearing white in a nod to the women's suffrage movement) and their male counterparts came out of the Capitol wearing red.
This is one of the small actions the organizers behind A Day Without A Woman asked people to take if they were unable to participate in the strike.
Women of the world: the @HouseDemocrats Congresswomen stand with you today & every day. #DayWithoutAWoman #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/WJL398IfIt— Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) March 8, 2017
Before the walkout, some female members gave speeches in the House floor.
“We stand with the millions around the nation who have walked out today. And today, we are walking out for them,” said California Rep. Barbara Lee, according to The Hill.
After they delivered their speeches, about 10 women left the chambers simultaneously, The Hill reported. Several members of the Democratic caucus joined them afterward for a rally on the steps of the Capitol's east front.
Some of the other Democratic women who participated in the walkout included House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Katherine Clark, and Rep. Lois Frankel, who is the chairwoman of the Democratic Women’s Working Group.
The caucus centered its speeches on the issues of reproductive rights, paid family leave, and the rights of transgender and immigrant women.
.@HouseDemocrats stand in solidarity on a #DayWithoutAWoman. All women deserve #PaidFamilyLeave, #ReproductiveRights & #EqualPayForEqualWork— House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) March 8, 2017
The representatives were met by a huge crowd, many of whom were women also wearing red outfits. Some of them were even wearing the famous pink pussy hats that made a splash during the Women's March on Washington in January.
Amazing crowd at @USCapitol as @HouseDemocrats honor the millions of women who make our country stronger. #ADayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/dj5aOfIA5Y— Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 8, 2017
Here's a quick crowd shot: pic.twitter.com/F408xvkyYB— Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) March 8, 2017
Watch the rally that followed the walkout in the video below.
