Smerconish has a point here in asking the question at all. Why does the leader of the free world waste his time on Arnold Schwarzenegger? (We have a few theories, but in the interest of diplomacy, we'll keep mum.) Schwarzenegger's response is in jest, but it points to the absurdity of the whole exchange. Why is Trump so celeb obsessed? Could it be that he still considers himself as one, rather than as leader of the free world? Who knows. But if it so happened that he were madly in love with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the world would be a much more interesting place.