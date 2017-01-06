Schwarzenegger was quick to respond to Trump's tweets about his ratings, urging him to focus on his upcoming job, not his old one. "There's nothing more important than the people's work, @realDonaldTrump," he wrote. The host was not looking for a fight, but instead sent his regards to the future president. "I wish you the best of luck," he wrote. "And I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings." Schwarzenegger then dedicated one last tweet to Trump that offered a little advice. "Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump," he wrote. "It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you." When his ratings go low, apparently Arnold Schwarzenegger goes high.