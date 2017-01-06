The ratings for Arnold Schwarzenegger's Celebrity Apprentice are in and Donald Trump has some feelings — all of which he shared on Twitter. "Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT," Trump tweeted Friday morning.
Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
Deadline reported earlier this week that the Monday premiere of the new Celebrity Apprentice tied a ratings low for the reality show. But, the website did mention there were mitigating circumstances that may explain the low numbers for its eighth season premiere. Schwarzenegger was up against ESPN’s Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl and the premiere of The Bachelor, which won the time slot. Not to mention, Deadline reported that "NBC affiliates owned by Hearst stations are blacked out on DirecTV." But President-elect Trump, who is an executive producer on the series, took the low ratings as a sign that Schwarzenegger wasn't as big of a celebrity as he thought. "So much for being a movie star," Trump tweeted, before telling people to compare his first season ratings to Arnold Schwarzenegger's. "But who cares," Trump signed off. "He supported Kasich & Hillary."
being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
Schwarzenegger was quick to respond to Trump's tweets about his ratings, urging him to focus on his upcoming job, not his old one. "There's nothing more important than the people's work, @realDonaldTrump," he wrote. The host was not looking for a fight, but instead sent his regards to the future president. "I wish you the best of luck," he wrote. "And I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings." Schwarzenegger then dedicated one last tweet to Trump that offered a little advice. "Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump," he wrote. "It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you." When his ratings go low, apparently Arnold Schwarzenegger goes high.
There's nothing more important than the people's work, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/fYtAfFPMKF— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017
I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017
Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017
