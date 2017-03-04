"I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone — form the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10," Schwarzenegger told THR. "I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn't have this baggage. NBC did everything they could to promote the show and [producer] Mark Burnett did a fantastic job. No one really knew that this was going to happen and I think that everyone was caught off guard.”