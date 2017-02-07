Katy Perry is performing at The Grammys this year! Personally, I'm excited because I have a deep affection for "Teenage Dream," and I think this is the perfect opportunity for Left Shark to stage a comeback. You know who else should be pumped about her performance? Why Donald Trump, of course. The 45th president has somewhat unpredictable opinions on popular culture — dude, why all the Meryl Streep hate? — but there's one person he absolutely champions: Katy Perry. Back in 2014, Trump tweeted at the singer that her ex-husband Russell Brand wasn't worth her time. "Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!" he wrote.
.@katyperry Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2014
This was in 2014. Russell and Perry divorced in 2011. The tweet reads like a best friend dishing out realness at brunch — but three years after the fact. So I guess it's more of an "I told you so" reminder that Trump knows best. Late as he was, though, it's good to see Trump validating the 30-year-old's romantic decisions. After all, who better to weigh in on your love life than the future president? I wonder what he thinks about Perry's current boyfriend, John Mayer? Is he "a waste"? Or perhaps he's tremendous. Who knows? Well, whatever Trump thinks of Mayer, it's not likely Perry cares. During the election, the musician was an outspoken advocate for Hillary Clinton, and, on the day of Trump's inauguration, she informed everyone that she was just "sleeping in." (Perry later attended the Women's March in D.C.) And Perry can date whomever she likes — even if they have "nothing going." Because you see, Mr. Trump, no one is a waste.
