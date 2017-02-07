Katy Perry is performing at The Grammys this year! Personally, I'm excited because I have a deep affection for "Teenage Dream," and I think this is the perfect opportunity for Left Shark to stage a comeback. You know who else should be pumped about her performance? Why Donald Trump, of course. The 45th president has somewhat unpredictable opinions on popular culture — dude, why all the Meryl Streep hate? — but there's one person he absolutely champions: Katy Perry. Back in 2014, Trump tweeted at the singer that her ex-husband Russell Brand wasn't worth her time. "Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!" he wrote.