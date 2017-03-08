This Politician Opened Up About His Sex Life

Often when the words politician and sex appear in the same conversation, the word scandal is latched on to the end like some kind of parasite.
This isn’t the case, however, with Noah Dyer. The political hopeful is on the campaign trail with his eyes set on becoming governor of Arizona. Recently, Dyer made headlines about his sex-positive approach to his lifestyle. In a statement posted on his personal website under the Scandal And Controversy section, he states the following:
"Noah has had both deep and casual sexual experiences with all kinds of women. He is an advocate of open relationships. He’s had group sex and sex with married women. He has sent and received intimate texts and pictures, and occasionally recorded video during sex. Noah has always been forthright with his partners. All of his relationships have been legal and consensual, never coercive, or abusive, and he condemns such behavior. Noah is unapologetic about his sexual choices, and wishes others the same safety and confidence as they express themselves."
Instead of sweeping his private indiscretions under a rug, Francis Underwood-style, he’s opening up and sharing his life with the public.
In an interview with Noah Michelson on Huffington Post, Dyer got candid in ways rarely (if at all) witnessed in the world of politics.
“I feel like voters around the country, but particularly in Arizona, feel disenfranchised with the political process because they feel like politicians are dishonest,” he said, when asked about his approach. “Certainly that’s not true of every single politician, but I wanted to make a big statement that I wanted to be honest...”
Dyer, who self-identifies as straight, also felt that Americans simply needed to “relax” around the topic of sex. He was also vocal about his desire to be an advocate for the LGBTQ community. “There are some people in our society who are persecuted because of their sexuality — the LGBTQ community in particular. So, I think my openness about sex will make me a great advocate for those folks,” he said.
In 2014, Dyer made local headlines when he launched a Kickstarter, based from a similar transparency-driven school of thought. It was called A Year Without Privacy — NoahDyer.tv.
The project was a social experiment of sorts. On the page he stated:
“I believe that the type of government and society that will persevere while other forms of government fail and are replaced, is a government that does not recognize the right to privacy, but rather says that everyone in a society has the right to perfect information, so that they can act according to their own best interest.”
The idea was to be filmed nonstop for a year, and he needed $300,000 to make it happen. Unfortunately for Dyer, only $1,087 was pledged.
