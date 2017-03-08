This summer, you can scratch your itch for live music and travel at the same time at Summerfest Cruise, a festival created and hosted by DJ Khaled. Future, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, and Migos will perform as passengers travel from Miami to the Bahamas and back, passing through Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay.
The trip takes place from June 30 to July 3, and cabins cost between $721 and $1279 per person, AV Club reports.
"They don’t want us to be on a cruise — so we are going on the most major cruise the world has ever seen," DJ Khaled said in a press release obtained by The Fader. "But don’t get it twisted — Summerfest Cruise 2017 is more than just a cruise, it’s a movement. A movement of good vibes and creative energy. A movement that connects the worlds of music, fashion, culture, technology, and design. We’re going to give you everything — the dopest live concerts, spectacular fashion pop-ups, enlightening panels and presentations — this will be one for the books. Don’t play yourself. Reward yourself."
The cruise's website has yet to disclose many of the details, including the rest of the lineup, but an FAQ give us some enticing hints. Guests will enjoy Caribbean food, breakfast in bed, a 24-hour pizzeria, a casino, a mall, a spa, a volleyball and basketball court, whirlpools, themed parties, meet-and-greets, and "partying and mingling up close and personal with the entertainers." And if you're going there to celebrate a special occasion, the staff will add a cake to your cabin.
In a video announcing the trip, DJ Khaled promises a weekend with his "superstar friends" on "the biggest cruise ever." If that sounds like your dream Fourth of July weekend, reserve your spot before the May 19 deadline.
