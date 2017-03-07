On Wednesday, March 8, you may see "closed" signs — the kind that hang in the windows of restaurants and stores — popping up in an unlikely place: Your Facebook News Feed. The signs are one of the key images promoted by the organizers of the Women’s March for their latest effort, A Day Without A Woman.
The closed sign is in sync with the campaign’s calls to action, which urge women to “avoid spending money” and “not engage in paid and unpaid work.” You can find two variations of the sign that you can download for use across your social profiles on the Women's March website. Or, grab a friend, a chalkboard or piece of white paper, and write and photograph your own.
Other things you're likely to see a lot of on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? Red Venus symbols and the movement's official hashtags — #IStrikeFor and #DayWithoutAWoman. Lest we forget, March 8 is also International Women's Day. If you'd prefer to use that messaging instead, you can print out and post the #BeBoldForChange selfie card or get coworkers or roommates to come together for a "hands in" photo. The action is meant to symbolize "a pact, committing to bold action."
If you are planning to participate in tomorrow’s strike, here’s how to talk to your boss about it. Can’t strike? Changing your profile picture, wearing red, and these other easy actions are all effective ways to show solidarity.
And solidarity, after all, is the keyword. March 8 is not a day to leave snarky messages on other women's posts or berate someone for how they choose to honor the occasion. It is a day to celebrate the strong women who surround us, whatever their beliefs may be.
