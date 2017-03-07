And here's reason #287 why we need to be friends with Lupita Nyong'o, like, now: She throws the best parties.
The Oscar-winning actress turned 34 on March 1 and to celebrate, she invited her famous friends over for a birthday bash inspired by one of the greatest films of all time: Eddie Murphy's 1988 comedy Coming to America.
Judging from the FOMO-inducing snaps shared by Nyong'o on Instagram, everyone went all out for the event. Like, planning-a-royal-Zamunda-wedding all-out. Kinda makes Cleo McDowell's cocktail party look like small potatoes.
Nyong'o rocked a wig and an elaborate metallic ensemble with giant puffed sleeves to channel Sheila Johnson's unnamed but much-admired Lady-in-Waiting character from the comedy classic. Her costars from the upcoming Black Panther film, Danai Gurira (best known as The Walking Dead's kick-ass samurai Michonne) and Daniel Kaluuya (Chris in Get Out), also got into the party spirit by turning up as rejected bride Imani Izzi and Prince Akeem Joffer. We imagine some hopping and woofing went down.
Advertisement
Chadwick Boseman, who plays the title character (and Nyong'o love interest) in Black Panther, opted for a less-regal route. The actor went as Reverend Brown (one of Arsenio Hall's many characters in the film), with pals playing the part of Randy Watson and his band Sexual Chocolate as well as a Miss Black Awareness beauty queen.
Singer and actress Janelle Monae also scored an invite. The Hidden Figures star perched on an elaborate gold throne in African finery.
"A Lady-In-Waiting needs a QUEEN to wait on," Nyong'o wrote of the glam moment.
A snoop on Instagram shows that party guests feasted on a chocolate birthday cake covered in purple icing while coming home with party swag that included I Heart NY buttons, mini-bars of Sexual Chocolate, and fake Zamundan currency. We could not be more jealous if we tried.
Advertisement