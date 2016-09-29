Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo joined Bravo's Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last night to promote their new film, Queen of Katwe. During their appearance, Cohen asked the stars to play along in a regular bit on his show called "Bravologues."
Cohen took advantage of hosting two of the most talented actors working today by having them perform scenes from some of Bravo's favorite Real Housewives episodes.
The results definitely did not disappoint. They tackled Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore's tagline — "I'm Gone With the Wind fabulous!" — with gusto. Then they deftly moved through bits of dialogue from Real Housewives of New York's Dorinda Medley and even Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules.
These were more interpretation than impersonation, though. Nyong'o and Oyelowo are master thespians, after all. While Oyelowo won the game, Nyong'o slayed Dorinda's Berkshires meltdown. "You can all go home!" she said with great Housewives' flourish.
