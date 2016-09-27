This Video Of Lupita Nyong'o Freestyle Rapping Will Make Your Night

As if winning an Oscar wasn't enough, actress Lupita Nyong'o just proved that she has another talent under her belt: freestyle rapping.
The 33-year-old star of Star Wars: The Force Awakens posted a video to Instagram on Sunday that introduced the world to her alter ego: TROUBLEMAKER. Nyong'o's rap persona blew everyone away with her freestyling skills, and gave us a detailed retelling of her life in the process.
"Mexican born/Kenya running through my veins," the rap begins, with Nyong'o seated in the back of a car.
"Ambassador for elephants/tryna save the planet," she later says. "I'm working on my master plan/stunting in a hammock."
She ends the rap talking about her language skills and autographs, but there's so much more she could have included. For instance, there's her breakout role in 12 Years a Slave, or her upcoming roles in both Star Wars: Episode VIII and Black Panther. She also speaks eloquently on race and was the face of a Lancôme campaign.
However, this just means there's room for more hit raps from Nyong'o's alter ego. There's no doubt that we'd enjoy hearing them.
