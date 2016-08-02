We need to talk about the children. Specifically, we need to talk about the phenomenon of children playing adult roles in popular media.
For example, there’s Bugsy Malone, a 1976 musical that featured children playing the roles of gangsters. That movie starred Jodie Foster, Scott Baio, and served as the directorial debut of the highly decorated Alan Parker. It’s quite insane.
Then there’s the “Sky’s The Limit” music video, which swapped out gangsters for gangster rappers. The kid that plays the Notorious B.I.G. is legitimately a star, the Puffy kid nails his unbelievably ridiculous dancing, and the thing is directed by modern master Spike Jonze. Watch it, is what we’re trying to say.
Now, we’ve arrived at today. And today offers us The Real Housekids of Atlanta. Specifically, with children re-enacting the infamous "Gone with the Wind Fabulous" scene between Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, and Cynthia Bailey. The short is part of a partnership between Bravo and Mashable and is quite something. A worthy entry into the kids-as-adults hall-of-fame.
