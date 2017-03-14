Why These Three Indie Brands Are Killing It On Net-A-Porter

While you'd probably think to go to Net-a-Porter for O.G. luxury labels, the e-comm also stocks scores of smaller, cool-girl contemporary labels. And for indie brands that perhaps haven't had much (or, possibly, any) exposure to a global customer base that online availability affords, having a way for someone on the other side of the world to discover and then potentially buy your designs is kind of a big deal.
So, what, exactly, happens for an emerging name, whether it's been around for a couple years in relative obscurity (or in the well-dressed arsenals of a select crowd of cool girls) or just launched, when it starts to get attention from (and make sales to) an international client base? Well, a lot, apparently. Lisa Aiken, Net-a-Porter’s retail fashion director, talked us through a trio of smaller contemporary brands currently killing it on the e-comm — and the interesting origin stories behind how she discovered each label.
First up, there's Ganni, the Copenhagen-based label founded in 2007 that's amassed a small but mighty cult following among editors and stylists. "It's a Scandinavian Isabel Marant," Aiken told Refinery29. "The brand has attracted a following amongst a street style set that reminds me of Isabel Marant’s cult following; the Ganni girl is all about irreverent styling and cool separates that can be worn in unexpected ways."
Next, there's Georgia Alice, a five-year-old New Zealand label that Aiken likens to "a more contemporary Ellery and Tome with a bit of Tibi," and notes that Alice is retooling "classic wardrobing and made it interesting with a more modern and exaggerated aesthetic." And then there's RIXO London, a print-packed brand from the U.K. that was co-founded two years ago by former ASOS buyers: "It’s very unique and has an authentic vintage aesthetic with modern prints," Aiken explained.
So, if you've ever wondered how a smaller name like, say, Ganni makes the cut to get stocked alongside a high-end household name like Gucci, read on.