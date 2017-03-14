Why These Three Indie Brands Are Killing It On Net-A-Porter

So, what, exactly, happens for an emerging name, whether it's been around for a couple years in relative obscurity (or in the well-dressed arsenals of a select crowd of cool girls) or just launched, when it starts to get attention from (and make sales to) an international client base? Well, a lot, apparently. Lisa Aiken, Net-a-Porter’s retail fashion director, talked us through a trio of smaller contemporary brands currently killing it on the e-comm — and the interesting origin stories behind how she discovered each label.