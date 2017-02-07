If You Haven’t Already, You’re About To Fall In Love With Ganni

The mood of its latest offering was inspired by creative director Ditte Reffstrup's reflection on the turbulent times we live in. “It started on my summer holiday," she tells Refinery29. "I was in one place, but looking on social media and I wanted to be in other places. I just wanted to be where everyone else was, and I felt that my life was boring. Then I got so embarrassed about my feelings, I felt like a 10-year-old child who thinks that the grass is always greener. Then I found out I was pregnant and went to New York and a lot of shit was going on there and it started to become real about Donald Trump. It was so depressing, and I was afraid of bringing a child into this world. I was like, 'I cannot do anything about it because what I do is fashion, but I can try to express myself through a collection that is called 'Love Society.'' I want girls to look up from their phones and realize it’s not real; to talk to each other, be more present, and care more about each other, and less about what you can have next. We really need to take a step back.”