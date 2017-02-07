If You Haven’t Already, You’re About To Fall In Love With Ganni

If you, like us, are already obsessed with Ganni, get ready to fall even harder for the cult contemporary brand, following its fall/winter 2017 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week. If you're not yet familiar with Ganni, however, let us catch you up to speed: The Danish label launched in 2000 and has swiftly become one of the most popular mid-priced brands, filling the void in the market for easy-to-wear pieces that women all over the world want. Its gorgeous printed dresses, slogan T-shirts, slouchy-chic knits, and frilly blouses are basically unavoidable during a quick scroll through your Instagram feed — and it's that ubiquity that's made Ganni such a household name with the the style set.
The mood of its latest offering was inspired by creative director Ditte Reffstrup's reflection on the turbulent times we live in. “It started on my summer holiday," she tells Refinery29. "I was in one place, but looking on social media and I wanted to be in other places. I just wanted to be where everyone else was, and I felt that my life was boring. Then I got so embarrassed about my feelings, I felt like a 10-year-old child who thinks that the grass is always greener. Then I found out I was pregnant and went to New York and a lot of shit was going on there and it started to become real about Donald Trump. It was so depressing, and I was afraid of bringing a child into this world. I was like, 'I cannot do anything about it because what I do is fashion, but I can try to express myself through a collection that is called 'Love Society.'' I want girls to look up from their phones and realize it’s not real; to talk to each other, be more present, and care more about each other, and less about what you can have next. We really need to take a step back.”
Ditte's desire to return to the real world and avoid the artifice of social media is reflected in the earthy, grounded palette of brown and green, lilac, navy, black, and deep orange. Yet, despite the overall somber color scheme, injections of red and bold love motifs ran throughout the collection. A beautiful black dress featured hand-drawn, sequined hearts growing like flowers from a vine, while a heart containing the words “Love Society” was embroidered on a sweater. Yes, 2016 was an annus horribilis, but Ditte and her Ganni #girlgang remind us that 2017 can be filled with love, hope, and light.
Before we let Ditte put her feet up (bear in mind, she's seven months pregnant), we had to ask how the Ganni girl of 2017 differs from how she was back in 2009, when she first took the creative helm. “She's like the Ganni girl when we started," she says. "I don’t believe in trends. I just believe in being yourself, stick to what you are and who you are.” And we couldn't agree more. Ahead, see the brand's latest collection in full.