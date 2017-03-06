This Realistic Everyday Makeup Tutorial Speaks To Our Souls

The video, which has now been posted in a few places, has more than 20 million collective views. And that’s because the Australian comedian and radio host behind it, Tanya Hennessy, perfectly captures what it’s like to know what you’re doing, but only kind of... You understand how the mascara goes on, you know which brush to use, and maybe you even read somewhere that applying balm over lip liner is a great way to get long-lasting color that doesn’t look dry. Chances are, you probably also have a few items that you only bought because a pretty salesperson with perfect makeup wouldn’t let you leave the store without them.