7 Makeup Brushes You Never Knew You Needed

It's no wonder you've been collecting them. Peek in any professional makeup artist's kit and you'll soon realize it takes a lot of tools to create the looks many of us strive to copy — including some clever brushes you may have discounted in the past. But decoding a killer tool kit doesn’t have to be overwhelming, expensive, or mysterious. In fact, there are likely some useful brushes right under your nose that just may change your makeup routine for the better. (Remember that 32-piece kit you bought last year? It's time to use it!)