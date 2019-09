3 Photographs That Tell The Whole Truth About Female Genital Mutilation (NSFW)

According to the latest figures, upwards of 200 million women and girls across the world have been victims of FGM. And while westerners largely think of it as a problem in faraway communities in Africa and the Middle East, it is a growing problem in the U.S. and Europe. In America, it is estimated that more than 500,000 women and girls are at risk of or have been victims of FGM. That’s a three-fold increase from 1990. Another 180,000 are estimated to be at risk across Europe. These numbers are reflective of immigration changes, rather than an increase in the practice itself, but they show how, increasingly, this is not just a far-flung problem — but one that affects our friends and neighbors, too.