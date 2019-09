"The link between FGM and cases of keloid, dysmenorrhea, and urinary incontinence soon became clear, and it wasn’t something I wanted to be part of anymore. Five years ago, I decided not to practice excision anymore."Soon after, my village decided to ban the practice of FGM — just one of many. In fact, Plan International is working with 180 villages across Mali. So far, 74 villages have agreed to abandon FGM."It is heartening progress. However, more needs to be done. Going forward, I want the whole country to ban the practice of excision. It is cruel and has no benefits for girls. It only has disadvantages that dishonour women in their household."I am committed to supporting this campaign and raising awareness...The fight against excision is a long and tiresome challenge. It could take time, but I am convinced that we will be able to defeat the practice of excision."This story was provided by Plan International , an independent child rights organization. You can read more about its "Because I Am A Girl" campaign, which is focused on supporting millions of girls in getting the education, skills, and support they need to move from poverty to a future of opportunity, here