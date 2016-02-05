"Little girls were taken away from their mothers, stripped naked, laid down on their backs with their legs spread wide, and held still by the excisor’s assistant. The excisor used a small, sharp knife or blade to cut the tip of the clitoris without anesthesia. Blood spurted and flowed freely over the body.



"Most children would scream because of the strength of the adult’s hands coupled with the great pain caused by the injury. As soon as the girl had been cut, a traditional mixture was applied to stop the bleeding. The girl was wrapped in a warm blanket to speed up the coagulation and returned to her parents. One after another, other girls would be taken to the dark, isolated place to suffer the same fate.



"When my mother-in-law finished work for the day, she was paid in money, poultry, cattle, or cereals. Excisors were socially and economically envied by the other women.



"As my mother worked as an excisor, it was inevitable I would become one, too. When my mother-in-law died, a few years after my own mother had passed away, many women from my community were insistent I take over.

