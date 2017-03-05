No, it wasn't because someone thought she'd play Steve Bannon better than Rosie O'Donnell. (We're still waiting on that!)
It was when Father John Misty performed a new song called “Total Entertainment Forever” on SNL, with this lyric: “Bedding Taylor Swift every night inside the Oculus Rift/After mister and the missus finish dinner and the dishes.”
In an interview with Exclaim!, singer/songwriter Josh Tillman, who is Father John Misty, insisted he is not lusting after Swift and fantasizing about having virtual reality sex with her. To the contrary, he's holding a mirror up to society's "disturbing," obsessive, all-consuming taste for entertainment in all forms, including the unsavory.
“Human civilizations have been entertaining themselves in disgusting ways all through human history,” Tillman told the news agency regarding the song, which is featured on his upcoming album, Pure Comedy, out April 7. “We have to consider that maybe there are ways in which we entertain ourselves now that are equally as disturbing.”
“The fact of the matter is, I don’t want that to happen to Taylor Swift. That is the worst thing I can think of; that is so horrible,” he continued. “But again, this plays into progress, where like, the internet was supposed to be this new democracy, a utopia of information where everyone had a voice, and we were all interconnected, and we would experience true democracy — and it turned into pornography, followed only by outrage.”
Tillman goes on to explain that he thinks virtual reality and facial recognition will eventually turn into the public having sex with celebrities, in a manner of speaking. We rate it disturbing, but plausible.
Swifties can lay down their pitchforks and shovels. Tillman wasn't hurling insults — at least, not at Taylor Swift. Watch his performance below.
