Rosie O’Donnell Would Play Steve Bannon On SNL & I Need That To Happen

After Melissa McCarthy's killer Sean Spicer impression on Saturday Night Live this weekend, we're all curious to see who's next. Spicer and Steve Bannon are — aside from Kellyanne Conway, of course — the most prominent figures in Trump's administration. Now that McCarthy has Spicer in the bag, the question remains: Who will fill those big Bannon shoes? Rosie O'Donnell is throwing her hat in the ring. As the Associated Press reports, O'Donnell tweeted Monday night that she would be "available" to play the role if called upon. Twitter user @sarahhyland87 noted, "Someone suggested @Rosie play Bannon on #SNL & I am here for it!" and the venerated comedian responded that, hey, she's here for it, too. The user was actually responding to actor Nick Offerman, who suggested that Saturday Night Live parody Steve Bannon next. O'Donnell should absolutely be tapped for the role — especially since she has a bit of a history with this administration. President Trump (who is played by Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live) once called the 54-year-old "ugly" during the Republican primary in 2015. And that wasn't the first instance of such a nasty attack on O'Donnell. The 45th president told Entertainment Tonight in 2006, "If I were running The View, I'd fire Rosie," he said. "I mean, I'd look her right in that fat, ugly face of hers, I'd say, 'Rosie, you're fired.' We're all a little chubby, but Rosie's just worse than most of us." Given his apparent distaste for O'Donnell, I would wager that President Trump wouldn't be too pleased if she came on the show. To boot, the 70-year-old took issue with Melissa McCarthy's impression of Sean Spicer because...she is a woman. Politico reported that Trump took offense at McCarthy's gender, writing, "More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him." So, if O'Donnell took on the role of Steve Bannon, Trump would conceivably be doubly annoyed. Once because it's Rosie O'Donnell, his noted nemesis, and twice because she's a woman. Let's get this woman to hair and makeup — Saturday is only four days away.
