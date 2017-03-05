Oscar Octavia Spencer took the stage in studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live and didn't play a nurse even once. Each host makes the show their own and Spencer's taste in sketches meant more female- and Black-centric sketches than the average show.
There were also current events, although they were largely contained to the Jeff Sessions cold open (seriously, is there anyone Kate McKinnon can't play?) and Weekend Update. The biggest burn of the night came in the form of a Republican movie trailer, while that Weekend Update bit on the Trump brothers was in pretty poor taste. There's not a line between mocking a political party and insinuating someone is disabled: there's a damn Grand Canyon.
Hands down, the realest sketch was Girl At A Bar in which Cecily Strong waits for her friend at a bar while a series of guys hit on by waving their feminist ideals in her face and then calling her a bitch when she won't have sex with them. Truly, she is most of us trying to date in the age where our president wants to grab 'em by the pussy.
Click through to see more of the highlights from last night's SNL.