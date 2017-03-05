Busy beauty vloggers, looking for views on YouTube and Instagram, are constantly on the hunt for new trends and styles to showcase in their videos. The thirst has led to some funny (yet ultimately useless) videos, like the 116 layers of nailpolish one vlogger spent all day applying. But we may have reached the end of the internet with this one.
It has also led to some bizarre and seemingly pointless household goods being used in the makeup process, like putting your beauty blender in a condom, so the lube makes your foundation go on more smoothly. However, the ingredients in the lube can actually irritate your face, so don't try that at home if you want to keep your skin in good shape.
Advertisement
The latest person to try something exceedingly ridiculous in the constant chase for views and likes is beauty vlogger Ashley Blue DeFrancesco, who posted the video to her Instagram account last week. She basically owned up to how silly her post was in the caption for the clip saying, “Tampon or beauty blender YOU DECIDE. lol I think we know what we like more.”
While the idea might make us click on this tutorial out of curiosity, it's an idea that has got one major, major flaw.
We're going to go out on a limb and guess that what is essentially a tightly wound cotton ball designed to absorb fluid might not be the best delivery system for getting liquid makeup onto your face. If you're not sure, check the video above. It will still be a no from us. Hard pass.
Advertisement