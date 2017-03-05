Story from Entertainment News

The Irony Of House Of Cards Creator Asking Twitter To Delete Trump's Account

Lisa Fernandez
Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix.
Milo Yiannopoulos was banned permanently from Twitter this summer for his string of racist abuse targeting the Ghostbusters actor Leslie Jones.
George Zimmerman, the man who shot and killed unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012, was suspended in 2015 for posting topless photos of a woman he said was his ex-girlfriend and shared what he claimed were her email address and phone number.
Now House of Cards creator Beau Willimon has written an open tweet, pleading with Twitter to delete President Donald Trump's Twitter account.
Willimon charged that Trump’s Twitter presence poses a “national security threat,” adding that it “emboldens our enemies to take advantage of his flagrant shortcomings.”
Willimon noted that Twitter is “amazing” and that it “connects the world.” But he said, “That comes with its own responsibility: to "do your part in protecting that world.” Willimon has also used his stature to form the Action Group Network to resist Trump and move "the country progressively forward after a divisive election."
Here is his argument, laid out in 16 tweets.
As for the what constitutes a ban or suspension on Twitter, the Washington Post detailed these general rules following the exit of Yiannopoulos from the platform.
"Twitter doesn’t generally comment on questions about individual accounts, citing privacy and security reasons. Users who are perma-banned from Twitter are, as a practice, not told which tweets of theirs prompted the ban — only that they are banned, that their accounts will not be restored, and which part of Twitter’s rules the company says were violated."
Twitter also does not have publicly available guidelines for the threshold for a permanent ban; it only states in its rules against abusive behavior that “any accounts and related accounts engaging in the activities specified below may be temporarily locked and/or subject to permanent suspension.”
There's been no word yet from Twitter about if they will grant Willimon's request. So far, there's been no move to remove either POTUS's official or personal accounts from its roughly 319 million monthly active users.
While we wait to see how and if Twitter responds, we have a date for when House of Cards will resume on Netflix. Variety noted that the show would return May 30.
