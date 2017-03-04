Danny Masterson Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Assaults

Danny Masterson is under investigation by the LAPD for a series of sexual assaults.
"The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson. Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000's."
The incidents came to light on the website Underground Bunker, a Scientology-monitoring blog run by writer Tony Ortega, formerly of the Village Voice. Masterson is a longtime member of the Church of Scientology, as People details. Ortega alludes in his investigation that the church assisted in covering up the incidents. The LAPD has not confirmed his assertion.
The accusations from the three women are from between 14 and 16 years ago. According to Masteron's rep, the decision of the women to come forward involved actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini, who became personally inovlved and brought the women to the LAPD. The actress also has an A&E series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.
Masterson's rep responded with a statement that denied the allegations and said:
"We are aware of [the alleged victim's] 16-year-old allegations. It was only after [the alleged victim] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson."
The rep further attacked an alleged victim's credibility by giving details regarding her former relationships.
"Significantly, during their long relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians.
"When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him. In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand [the alleged victim] made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent.
"We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault that the LADP interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit. Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [the alleged victim] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini."
Masterson married model Bijou Phillips in 2011. He is now staring, alongside fellow That '70s Show alum Ashton Kutcher, on the Netflix series The Ranch..
