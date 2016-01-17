Laura Prepon isn't the only That '70s Show alum with a Netflix show.
April 1 marks the premiere of The Ranch, a multi-camera sitcom reuniting former That '70s Show castmates Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson. Instead of smoking weed and making out with Jackie, Kelso and Hyde will play brothers working on their family's Colorado ranch. Kutcher's character returns home after a short career as a semi-pro football player.
The Netflix show is set to air twice a year, 10 episodes at a time. Co-creators Don Reo (Two and Half Men, My Wife and Kids) and Jim Patterson (Two and a Half Men, Mike and Molly) will executive produce, while Sam Elliott and Debra Winger have been cast as the brothers' parents.
The sitcom will be taped in front of a live audience, but in true Netflix form, it's mixing up the typical comedy format. That includes the deployment of certain curse words.
“The truth is, this is a show about conservative, hard-working people...in middle America," Kutcher told Deadline. "I grew up in that family. I grew up in a really small town. It was God, church, America, and my grandfather went to church every Sunday and would drop an F-bomb here and there. It’s just real.”
Fingers crossed Kutcher convinces another former co-star, his wife Mila Kunis, to make a cameo. In the meantime, we have this photo of the stars hanging out with the artist formerly known as Fez, a.k.a. Wilmer Valderrama.
And then, there's this...
