Emma Watson, Like Us, Cringes At Photos Of Her Fancy Outfits From Back In The Day

There's a unique horror that sets in when you stumble upon photos of your first school dance (or other fancy-dress occasion). Odds are, your sense of what was elegant and mature has changed a lot since those days. And while earnestness with which we approached dressing up is very sweet, we can't help but cringe at those early #OOTDs. Turns out, it happens to the best of us: When confronted with a picture of her very first red carpet on Ellen , for the premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone back in 2011, even Emma Watson couldn't help but break into nervous giggles.