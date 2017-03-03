Tori Spelling Gives Birth To Her Fifth Child

Donna Martin procreates!
Baby has made — whoa — seven for Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott. People reports that the former Beverly Hills, 9010 star gave birth to the couple's fifth child together, a baby boy they've named Beau Dean McDermott, on Thursday, March 2.
“We are over the moon in love with baby Beau," the 43-year-old actress told the magazine. "He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family."
Beau arrived at 1:48 p.m., measuring 18½ inches and weighing 5 lbs., 12 oz. He joins older siblings Finn, 4½, Hattie, 5, Stella, 8½, and Liam, 9½, as well as 18-year-old half-brother Jack from the 50-year-old McDermott's first marriage to Canadian actress Mary Jo Eustace.
Advertisement
Spelling also confirmed the new arrival in a tweet to fans.
"We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family," the Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? star tweeted. "Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott."
Try not to weep over his tiny, adorable hand.
We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/xPCK25cBHV— Tori Spelling (@Tori_Spelling) March 3, 2017
Earlier in the week Spelling had shared photos from a pregnancy shoot with her followers.
"Never feel so beautiful and confident as when I am pregnant!" she tweeted. Er, clearly.
My #5th BellyShoot with the incredible @elizamessina Never feel so beautiful and confident as when I am pregnant! #loveyourbump #bellyshoot pic.twitter.com/qvNqBDBU50— Tori Spelling (@Tori_Spelling) February 28, 2017
Incidentally, for those 90210 fans trying to keep track, Spelling now leads the pack in terms of number of children. Onscreen love interest Brian Austin Green (David) has four sons (one with fellow former 90210 star Vanessa Marcil, who played Donna Martin's cousin Gina, and three with wife Megan Fox). Jennie Garth (Kelly) has three daughters, while Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea), Luke Perry (Dylan), Jason Priestley (Brandon), Ian Ziering (Steve), and Tiffani Thiessen (Valerie) each have two kids.
Alas, there's no prize for that — just a lot of diapers.
Advertisement