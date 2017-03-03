Tori Spelling Gives Birth To Her Fifth Child

Incidentally, for those 90210 fans trying to keep track, Spelling now leads the pack in terms of number of children. Onscreen love interest Brian Austin Green (David) has four sons (one with fellow former 90210 star Vanessa Marcil, who played Donna Martin's cousin Gina, and three with wife Megan Fox). Jennie Garth (Kelly) has three daughters, while Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea), Luke Perry (Dylan), Jason Priestley (Brandon), Ian Ziering (Steve), and Tiffani Thiessen (Valerie) each have two kids.