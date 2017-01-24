Beverly Hills, 90210's Tori Spelling is expecting her fifth child in six weeks, and she's celebrating the pregnancy on Instagram, People reports. "Can't wait to meet you little man...my little Pisces. #6weekstogo #littleman #number5," she wrote on Instagram next to a baby bump selfie. During her pregnancy with Finn, her fourth child with husband Dean McDermott, she developed a condition called placenta previa, according to E! News. Her placenta blocked her cervix, making delivery dangerous. But after over two months in the hospital and an additional four in bed, she was able to have Finn in August of 2012 — and get pregnant again. "When they put him in my arms I was like, 'We made it,''" she told US Weekly. "We have an insane bond. We've been through hell and back." Finn is four now, and her other children are nine-year-old Liam, eight-year-old Stella, and five-year-old Hattie.
As she waits for the new arrival, she's been finding time for date nights with McDermott.
