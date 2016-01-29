Tori Spelling may be known for her iconic role playing the fictional Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, but Spelling is ready to finally get real.
Not "reality show real," like on her show So NoTORIous, True Tori or Tori & Dean, but truly, all guards down, real. In a lengthy interview with Lena Dunham, for Lenny Letter, the actress, wife and mother shared her fears, trials, and triumphs.
Among one of her biggest obstacles in life? Dealing with her husband, actor Dean McDermott's, affair. The tabloids gobbled up the news, and put their family on blast — all around the holidays.
Dunham asked Tori about that time right after McDermott's affair, and how she dealt with it all.
"... When it came out, I didn't know what to do," Spelling said. "This wasn't going away. Everyone said, ‘This happens all the time. Look at all the A-list celebrities. They used to complain about it. Then they go on and do a big movie and it just goes away.’ That's not my life. That's not my relationship with my fans. I'm not the type that can just go from talking about everything and then it's like, ‘No personal questions,’ the next time I do something."
The aftermath of the affair was part of Tori's show, True Tori, which meant McDermott was dealing with his regret on screen, which, to most people (if you aren't Spelling and used to the constant spotlight, I guess) seems like a risky.
"I obviously ran it by Dean, and if he had been adamant that he didn't want to do it, I would not have done it," Spelling said, referring to her decision to document their relationship at such a vulnerable time. "I would have respected that [if he didn't want to do it]. He just said, "Do what you have to do." I said, "Will you be a part of it?" He was at that point where he just was at the lowest point. He was in rehab, and he was just like, "I fucked up. I'll do whatever I have to do to maintain our relationship." It obviously became something that he was like, "I don't want to do this anymore," but at first, he said, "Yes, that's fine with me." "
It seems fitting that a relationship created in Tinsel Town, would find its solace right back on television. However, Spelling is ready to withdraw from the front of the camera, and eager to start working on producing projects, she told Dunham.
"I don't want to be out there talking about my life and showing my life," she said. "I want to be producing others and be behind the camera, be at home, be with my kids, and have a production company. I want to be creating for other people and bringing them up the way I saw my dad do so much for so many other people."
Read the full interview here.
