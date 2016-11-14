90210 Co-Stars Share Support For Shannen Doherty During Reunion

to my soul sister @theshando strongest lady i've ever known. then and now. i used to be threatened by your spirit, now i'm in awe of it. you've taught me a lot about speaking my mind and not being afraid of my power. i'm so grateful that young me got to be friends with you. but especially "old" me! the best is yet to come on this crazy journey!! love you! #fightlikeagirl #fightlikebrenda #aries

A photo posted by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth) on Nov 12, 2016 at 8:55pm PST