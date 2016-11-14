90210 Co-Stars Share Support For Shannen Doherty During Reunion

Shannen Doherty was absent from the 90210 reunion at REWindCon in Bloomingdale, Illinois, on Saturday, November 12. But she was present in the hearts of those that did attend, including Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Christine Elise, and Vincent Young.
Luke Perry shared his support for Doherty, who is undergoing a very public battle with breast cancer. The actor said that his favorite couple on the show was Dylan and Brenda, played by him and Doherty.
“None of us are up here today without Shannen,” Perry said during the panel. “She’s been through a lot. She’s not doing well right now but sometimes her contributions are minimized. She’s been thrown under the bus. I’ve been accused of driving it. But she’s a very big part of the success of this show. She taught me a lot. I’m glad she was my scene partner. She was great at what she did in the character with me.”
Jennie Garth sent and Instagram shout-out to Doherty, referencing her role on the show.
to my soul sister @theshando strongest lady i've ever known. then and now. i used to be threatened by your spirit, now i'm in awe of it. you've taught me a lot about speaking my mind and not being afraid of my power. i'm so grateful that young me got to be friends with you. but especially "old" me! the best is yet to come on this crazy journey!! love you! #fightlikeagirl #fightlikebrenda #aries
Doherty herself was buying tennis racquets with her husband.
