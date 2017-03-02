Bristol Palin & Dakota Meyer Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby

Congratulations are in order for Bristol Meyer (née Palin) and Dakota Meyer.
Meyer is pregnant with her third child, and she just revealed the baby's sex in a new Instagram post. It looks like she and her husband are expecting a baby girl.
"Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered ?? so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!!," Meyer captioned the post. Her son Tripp is her first child, from her former relationship with Levi Johnston. The new baby will be her second child with husband Meyer; their daughter, Sailor Grace Palin, was born in December 2015.
In December, Meyer wrote a blog post about how she'd always wanted three children, even though her relationship with her now-husband hasn't always been conventional. (The pair called off their wedding in May 2015, but they later were married in June 2016.) "I always knew a third child someday would complete our family," Meyer wrote after announcing her pregnancy. "We are all overjoyed!"
Meyer has kept active on her Patheos blog in recent months, weighing in on topics like this sexist sign in North Carolina and mistreatment of patients at a VA hospital. She's also been sharing plenty of adorable photos of her family on Instagram. (It looks like she's been shilling a pregnancy-safe brand of teas, too.) Two weeks ago, Meyer posted a snapshot of her growing baby bump, noting in the caption that she's in the last trimester of her pregnancy.
A rep for Meyer told E! News that "the family are extremely happy and looking forward to the blessed event and to their growing family."
We're wishing them all the best — it looks like the plan Meyer had in mind for her family is finally coming to fruition.
