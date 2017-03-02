Couple's Ultrasound Reveals Coolest Baby Ever

Expectant parents show off ultrasounds. It's just what they do. If you're not a loved one bubbling with joy and anticipation for the baby-to-be, though, then seeing ultrasounds all over social media can get a little old.
But this is an ultrasound you'll want to see. Trust us.
When going through ultrasound photos after a doctor's appointment recently Makelle Ahlin and her husband Jared noticed something strange. In one of the photos, their unborn child had their pinky and index finger raised in a gesture typically reserved for rock or metal concerts.
"Well it's official our kids are the coolest even before they enter the world...or they are just really full of themselves, but I already knew that was going to happen just look at their dad," she wrote on a Facebook post of the image.
For any skeptics out there who think the image has been altered, it hasn't. The couple has the paper copy to prove it, they told The Huffington Post.
“My reaction was just uncontrolled giggling, followed by disbelief and more giggling,” Makelle told The Huffington Post. “My husband was the first one that initially spotted it... He was so amazed and excited by the little rockstar!”
And who would giggle over such a cute photo? If this ultrasound is any indication, the couple's new child will have a personality and a half.
And, in fact, the baby is already wildly different from their two brothers, the mom-to-be told The Huffington Post. She's been more sick with this pregnancy than her others, and has cravings for things like Doritos and snow crab legs.
“But I guess in ‘rock star’ spirit he/she is making the world aware that this baby’s ready to party with sleepless nights, fine cuisine, and as a mother I am just hoping no hangovers,” Makelle told The Huffington Post.
Rock-on, little one!
