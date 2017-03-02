Kal Penn Channels Kellyanne Conway In This Hilarious Photo

We think that the post is funny but not hilarious. A perfect and perfectly disposable bite-sized piece of content to be devoured and forgotten. On the list of Conway's sins, this is pretty low. Although it is a weird way to take a photo. Like, couldn't she crouch? And isn't there an official White House photographer? She could just ask the guy with the DSLR that took her photo to send her the picture. That's a maximum 20 minute wait time. Conway couldn't resist the siren song of content. We've all been there. But get your feet off the couch.