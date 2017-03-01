I think that the thing that disappoints me the most is that it's not just men who have something to say about Larson's chest, but women as well. While plenty of guys made gross comments about what the Oscar winner has going on, it's also women who declare that Larson must "put them away." Well... why? Because The One Show is a family show? I guarantee that kids don't care about boobs, and if they do, it's because their parents taught them that a woman's body is something to be sexualized, and therefore "shameful" to look at.