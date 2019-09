After he was born via emergency c-section, Landon was exclusively breast-fed, and although lactation consultants said that "he had a great latch and was doing fine," one noted that Johnson may have been having trouble producing milk, citing her PCOS as a cause. But after hospital staff evaluated her risk factor for milk production problems, they had Landon continue to exclusively breast-feed even though he would cry unless he was on his mother's breast. (Doctors told her that this was called "cluster feeding.")