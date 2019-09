This $9 Blush Will Make You Look Awake & Glow-y On Zero Sleep

According to Drew Barrymore, who started the brand, this blush can wake up your face after a sleepless night or a long flight — a major feat. Granted, I first used it on a normal, weekday morning, but I was instantly impressed. With a few strokes draped down my cheeks , my face was flushed and glowing (thanks to the ultra-fine flecks of golden shimmer) and awake. It hasn't let me down on subsequent hungover, groggy mornings, either.