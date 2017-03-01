This $9 Blush Will Make You Look Awake & Glow-y On Zero Sleep

Not everyone wears blush. Let that fact sink in. I know, I know, it sounds crazy, right? I wouldn't believe it, either, if I didn't know real people who choose to opt for bronzer-only looks à la Gigi Hadid or forego everything but concealer and mascara.
Because I need blush like I need lip balm and moisturizer; without it, I look like a body that was dug up after being buried the week before. So, as you might guess, I take my blush options seriously and I have been known to turn up my nose pretentiously at cheap formulas.
Advertisement
I won't be doing that again, though, because my latest favorite is Flower Beauty’s new Flower Pot Powder Blush in Warm Hibiscus. It's not news that Flower is killing it in all categories, but come on, this costs less than $10. It shouldn't be this good.
According to Drew Barrymore, who started the brand, this blush can wake up your face after a sleepless night or a long flight — a major feat. Granted, I first used it on a normal, weekday morning, but I was instantly impressed. With a few strokes draped down my cheeks, my face was flushed and glowing (thanks to the ultra-fine flecks of golden shimmer) and awake. It hasn't let me down on subsequent hungover, groggy mornings, either.
The finish is soft and satiny, and it makes your cheeks look smooth, never muddied or blotchy. But if Warm Hibiscus isn’t your thing, you've got options. Try Sweet Pea (a dusty rose), Peach Primrose (looks like orange sherbet), Wild Rose (a hot pink), or Deep Peony (a rich berry). If you aren't a blush believer yet, there's no better product at this price point to turn you into one.
Advertisement