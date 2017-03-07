9 Famous Women On What It Will Take To Create A REAL Democracy

The global community is becoming increasingly aware that we will clearly need women’s voices and visions to solve the host of problems facing our planet, and that empowering girls and women is interconnected with other important issues and helps the whole of humanity. Because this isn’t just about women’s equality but also about ensuring diversity of perspective and a reflective democracy. And as men increasingly stand alongside us as they did at the Women’s March, there is a reframing that these are not just "women’s issues" — they are human issues — and that the status of women is intersectional with other forms of oppression. This sense of alignment with men and other marginalized communities is vital to forming a more authentic, effective and powerful movement — one that takes a strong stand for equality, love, and tolerance for all people.