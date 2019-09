I have a deep, undying love for shows about young people, and I make zero apologies for it. Even as I inch my way into my mid 20s — and farther away from the age of the teens I often watch on TV — I can't help but be fascinated by the ins and outs of fictional high school and college life. (Oh what a tangled web the squad on Pretty Little Liars weaves.) While I would never shun a teen drama for being salacious (I did watch six seasons of Gossip Girl, after all) lately young adult fare has seemed, well, more mature than ever before. The latest crop of teen shows don't merely rely on love triangles, rivalries, and the occasional teacher/student tryst. (I've already forgiven you, Riverdale.) Lately, the best parts of young adult TV has been the way it tackles real-world issues actual young people face — in ways that TV for "grownups" can't quite grasp.