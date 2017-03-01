Under the stewardship of L Brands, Victoria’s Secret did an incredible thing: It made sexy underwear accessible. What that did was reinforce the idea that the female body not only needed to be clothed, but that it needed to be rewarded and celebrated — and provided the everywoman with the handbook in feeling powerful in their nakedness. The stores, which grew to thousands of mall locations around the U.S., were outfitted like fantasy boudoirs, a vast improvement on the underwear rails at major department stores. The underwear itself was glamorous and exotic too, heavy on silky fabrics, embellishments, and rich colors, and lacking the cheeseball factor that competitors like Frederick’s of Hollywood relished in.



More captivating though were the catalogs and ads. Gorgeous models, resembling those seen in Cosmopolitan and Vogue, put on their sexiest poses and come-hither stares for high-end fashion photographers. By the 1990s, a Victoria’s Secret contract was considered the most lucrative in modeling, and many of its so-called “Angels,” like Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum, became household names. Women aspired to be just like them, and Victoria’s Secret promised them the means to push, pad, and cinch their way there. (For many, faking an Angels body was more realistic than faking the Kate Moss heroin-chic look that had dominated the scene.)



But if the ‘80s, ’90s and early ‘aughts were all about aspiration, today’s consumers want authenticity. They want to see real bodies, love handles and all. And they want underwear that is comfortable and caters to them — not to the male gaze. And that’s when Victoria’s Secret proper started to slip, and Pink began to grow.



“Victoria’s Secret did a very good job of making sexy underwear accessible to women and tapping into the fantasy elements of femininity,” says Pauline Maclaran, professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway, University of London. They entered a market where lingerie was considered a luxury product offering, and made it a mass consumer good — and has arguably had a helping hand in making sexuality a mass conversation. But, the problem is that the idea of what’s sexy has changed. “Young women want to be able to see all body types as beautiful,” says Maclaran.

