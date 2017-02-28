Alana Thompson, the 11-year-old reality TV star also known as Honey Boo Boo, shared her thoughts on a variety of topics during a lengthy Skype interview on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro Monday night. Alana, who appears on her mom's new reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot, talked about her relationship with her sister Pumpkin (who sat in on part of the interview), the celebs she's met (Miranda Lambert), and how the kids treat her at school (normally). But maybe most interesting to hear were her thoughts on a very famous family: the Kardashian-Jenners.
"I would love love to meet either Khloé or Kylie," Alana said. She even has her own coveted Kylie Lip Kit, adding, "We went to [Kylie's] pop up store in California." When asked what she would ask the star given two minutes to meet her, she said, "I'd ask can I get a year's worth of free Kylie Jenner stuff [and] I would ask her for a picture."
So what does Honey Boo Boo like about the younger Jenner sister so much? "I just love Kylie and I love how she can change her hair in like a quick second." She also appreciates the fact that the 19-year-old is not "overdramatic" like her sister Kim. Such a shade-master at only 11!
It also makes sense, though, that Alana would idolize Kylie, considering Alan's future career path. "I want to actually have my own hair salon, so of course I'm gonna own the hair salon so I can go whenever I want ’cause I'm the owner," she said. "And I'm gonna have, like, maybe a couple of side jobs."
Something tells us that with her personality, those side gigs might involve an endorsement deal or TV show.
