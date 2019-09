Alana Thompson, the 11-year-old reality TV star also known as Honey Boo Boo, shared her thoughts on a variety of topics during a lengthy Skype interview on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro Monday night. Alana, who appears on her mom's new reality show, Mama June: From Not To Ho t, talked about her relationship with her sister Pumpkin (who sat in on part of the interview), the celebs she's met (Miranda Lambert), and how the kids treat her at school (normally). But maybe most interesting to hear were her thoughts on a very famous family: the Kardashian-Jenners.