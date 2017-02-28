Ever since Ryan Gosling took his sister Mandi as his date to the 89th Academy Awards, it's all anyone on Twitter has been able to talk about. While this is not the first time his older sister has stepped out with him on the red carpet, her flawless dress and front-and-center seat really grabbed people's attention, and now we're all obsessed.
In all this Oscar mix up chat we are missing how bloody awesome Ryan Gosling's sister looked!! ?#Oscars2017— Marianne Newton (@ridders_87) February 27, 2017
Googling Ryan Gosling's sister pic.twitter.com/3NQPgyF3bI— Dave Maclean (@GeordieStory) February 27, 2017
You may not have noticed Mandi before, but she and her brother have been close since day one. After their parents got divorced, Ryan revealed in an interview that it was really Mandi and their mother who raised him.
"I've always liked women more," he said. "I was brought up by my mother and older sister. I found my way into dance class. My home life now is mostly women. They are better than us. They make me better."
You also may have spotted her in those early videos of Ryan onstage as a kid. The two often performed together, like in this absolutely amazing talent show number. Make sure to watch until the end.
This was just the beginning of her theater career. While we don't know much about her personal life — she's pretty absent on social media — she has uploaded a few videos to YouTube, some of which include solo singing performances in New York.
In addition to her singing work, her YouTube channel reveals she's also passionate about producing. Much of her feed is made of of clips from California State University Northridge's TV shows On-Point and Valley View News. She graduated from CSUN in 2011 with a degree in journalism and political science, and was given the Judge Julian Beck Award for Most Outstanding Graduate.
She's not often in front of the camera because she does a lot of work behind the scenes. She's assistant and associate produced episodes of Dateline and Miss Advised, but her latest project is the most recognizable: She cast the people in Pharrell's "Happy" music video.
"We went through a few casting directors before finding Mandi Gosling," directors Clement Durou and Pierre Dupaquier told Fast Company in an interview. "She has a background in theater and really got the feel for what we were going for."
"I have been fascinated by just how music videos come together," she told the Vancouver Sun about the process. "Today there are so many really talented directors who use music videos as an opportunity to explore a creative idea that they might not be able to do in a full feature film, or in an advertising campaign. It was not a traditional casting process...In the end, we had a mixture of really talented dancers and total character types."
We're not first people to become obsessed with Mandi. Little brother Ryan has done his best to keep away unwanted Hollywood suitors. Back during the 2007 Academy Awards, Peter O'Toole tried to seduce Mandi, but Ryan immediately but a stop to it. "He just went, ‘Come to me my beauty.’ It was kind of like Dracula summoning a lady…She was under his spell," Ryan said in an interview.
With this newfound stardom, we hope to see more of Mandi, and learn more about the woman behind the dress. Until then, I'll leave you with this tidbit: she has two videos favorited on YouTube, and this is one of them.
