Ryan Gosling has a lady at his side at the Oscars tonight — as many people do — and we have a few questions. Namely, that the woman is not Gosling's partner, the actress Eva Mendes. This woman is blonde. She's in a sparkly dress. But Eva Mendes she is not. Who is she, we ask? We spotted her during Justin Timberlake's rousing opening number and we've been wondering.
Our answer: she is Mandi Gosling, the actor's sister. (We should've seen this coming, honestly, because Gosling's La La Land partner-in-crime, Emma Stone, also brought her sibling. These two seem to be cut from the same star quality cloth.) A quick reverse Google search led us to hard, internet proof that the guy has a blonde sister — and she's definitely the woman sitting with him at the Oscars. Gosling's elder sister, Mandi is pretty internet elusive. According to an Imdb profile, she was an associate producer Dateline, but it's possible this is a different Mandi Gosling. Mandi did not walk the red carpet with her brother, so she did not appear in pre-ceremony interviews.
Advertisement
This begs the question: Will we ever see Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling on a red carpet together? The famous couple is notoriously coy about their relationship, even though they've been dating since 2011. In fact, searching for a photo of the duo proves to be a challenge. The last time they appeared on a red carpet together was in 2012, when the two were promoting their film The Place Beyond The Pines.
That being said, this couple's devotion to privacy makes their — admittedly few and far between — public motions all the more moving. At the 2017 Golden Globes, the 36-year-old briefly mentioned his partner during his acceptance speech, thanking her for supporting his role in La La Land.
"While I was singing and dancing and playing piano," he said, "My lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer." Gosling then dedicated the award to Juan Carlos Mendes, who died of cancer in 2016. It was a moving acknowledgement made all the more significant because the couple is so private.
For now, though, it's all about Mandi Gosling.
Related:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement