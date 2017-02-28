These Giant Doughnuts Could Feed A Whole Family

From Girl Scout Cookie doughnuts to Pokemon Go doughnuts, to a doughnut inside of a doughnut inside of a doughnut, doughnut shops have come up with endless gimmicks. But one simple yet often overlooked twist is making them larger than life. Enter, the Round Rock Donuts "Texas sized donut."
The baked good is the size of 12 normal-sized doughnuts, and it looks 12 times as delicious. The 14-inch, two-pound, glazed, frosted snack is "a staple of the community," one Round Rock Donuts employee says in a Business Insider video. The line of cars waiting to get the doughnuts at the drive-through frequently stretches through the street, My Statesman reports.
Online reviewers consider Round Rock Donuts the best doughnut shop in Texas, according to Buzzfeed. "Their Texas Size glazed donut is no joke!" one wrote. "Their donuts have a signature orange tinge and are omg mouthwateringly delicious. I had their Bavarian cream filled donut. IT WAS SO GOOD," said another.
What's their secret? The Round Rock, Texas bakery has been making its famous "yellow donuts" since 1926. "Round Rock Donuts, made from the original owner's recipe, are created with as much care and finesse as they were years ago," its website reads. "The yeast-risen donut originates from a bread-like dough; its distinct yellow color (from fresh eggs) immediately sets it off from any other donut. Unlike baking powder donuts, this yeast donut cannot be machine-made; it must be hand-rolled, cut, fried, and iced."
The normal-sized one sells for $6.99 a dozen, so given the difference in size, it makes sense that the Texas-sized ones are $6.99 each. Here's a photo for comparison.
The shop also has a number of other nifty-looking goodies, like a Texas-sized baked cinnamon roll, sausage kolaches, and these Mardis Gras cookies.
We guess it's true what they say: Everything really is bigger in Texas.
