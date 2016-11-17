We Hereby Present To You The Turducken Of Donuts

If you're planning on serving turducken this Thanksgiving, you should strongly consider getting "the Ripple" for dessert. The new Doughnut Plant treat follows the same formula as the lavish Thanksgiving dish, except instead of three kinds of poultry, it contains a donut inside of a donut inside of another donut.
There's a Thanksgiving-themed variety with a cranberry donut on the outside, a sweet potato one in the middle, and a crystallized ginger one on the inside. It looks like there are actual chunks of cranberry, potato, and ginger on them. Then, there are the coffee-inspired Mochaccino and the Berry Parfait Ripple, which includes donuts with blueberry, raspberry, and yogurt granola frosting.
Each $24 donut (or, more accurately, set of donuts) feeds six to eight people. You can get them at Doughnut Plant, the makers of the Pokémon Go donut, in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.
This doesn't really have a catchy portmanteau like "turducken," but Grub Street aptly calls it "Inception-style." If you want to make it even more meta, you can try putting a munchkin in the middle.
