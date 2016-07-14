Pokémon Go has taken the world by storm, inspiring people to get moving, start relationships, and even watch Pokémon porn. So, it was only a matter of time before Pokémon donuts became a thing.
Visited @DoughnutPlantNY w/ Immanuel this morning to enjoy #PokeSeed doughnut filled with #PechaBerry #WillMissBklyn pic.twitter.com/A27veudRp8— David Perez II (@drdavidperezii) July 13, 2016
Doughnut Plant's Pokéseed is inspired by the game's pecha berries, which rejuvenate Pokémon, according to Gothamist. The treat is filled with strawberry and peach cream and topped with white chocolate icing and raspberry glaze.
A pokeball doughnut?! Gotta catch em all!🍩🐾- HappyGoRiley #PokemonGO #pokeball #Doughnut @DoughnutPlantNY pic.twitter.com/HI8Lzzu1jy— Riley (@happygoriley) July 9, 2016
Since all of Doughnut Plant's New York shops are located in Pokémon Go zones, it was hard for the company to ignore the trend. Three of the locations are Pokéstops — places where you can collect items — and another is a gym.
Doughnut plant has a pokeseed doughnut cake hole!!!! pic.twitter.com/wIukph4RHB— four i's (@WickdJaye) July 11, 2016
Doughnut Plant told Gothamist that they saw a 10-15 percent increase in sales on Monday. Even a number of non-Pokémon-related establishments have seen similar increases, according to Mic, since more gamers are getting out of their houses and visiting the game's locations.
Look at that: Pokémon Go has helped not only our social lives but also the economy. What a time to be alive.
