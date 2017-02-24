These Girl Scout Cookie Doughnuts Are Absolute Perfection

HUGE shout out to Troop 781‼️ #GirlScoutCookie #doughnuts are in FULL SWING today ‼️ YOU ? want to miss these bad boys!! ?? . . #TagALongs #ThinMints #Samoas #GirlScouts #heckyeah #donutmissout #lovefood #foodie #brunchboys #bsdc #broadstreetdoughco #seriouslythough #kosher #threedayweekend #presidentsweekend #february #springfever #longweekend #girlscoutcookies #presidentsday

A post shared by Broad Street Dough Co. (@broadst_doughco) on Feb 20, 2017 at 4:35am PST