Girl Scout Cookie Cereal Is Really Happening

Tanya Edwards

Let's not pretend we all haven't eaten cookies for breakfast (once in a while) — especially when Girl Scout cookies are in the pantry.
Well, the thoughtful people at Girl Scouts of America and General Mills have decided to make the dessert-for-breakfast choice a lot simpler with the introduction of two limited-edition Girl Scout cookie-inspired cereals in two flavors: Thin Mint and Caramel Crunch (a.k.a. Samoas).
Yes, it's really happening. Here's what we know: the sweets-loving Instagram account Candy Hunting found two stock images of the cereal. Thrillist reports that it contacted General Mills for comment about the cereals and the company confirmed that both will be available nationwide in January.
Thin Mint and Samoa seem to be the flavors of choice when the Girl Scouts partner up to make non-cookie treats. Your stomach may fondly remember the Dreyer's/Edy's ice cream collaboration. Thre was also Tagalong ice cream, which we'd like to note would make an excellent cereal flavor.
Not coincidentally, January is also the beginning of Girl Scout cookie season (you can find a local Girl Scout booth on the organization's website), so you'll be able to stock your shelves with boxes of cookies and cookie cereal in just a few short months.
