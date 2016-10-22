Girl Scout Cookie Cereal Is Really Happening

New Limited Edition Girl Scouts Thin Mints cereal will be out soon! Caramel Crunch cereal will also be released at the same time. You heard it here first! #new #limitededition #cookie #cookies #girlscouts #girlscoutcookies #samoas #thinmints #caramel #chocolate #mint #junkfood #snack #snacks #snackfood #iifym #macros #cheatmeal #instafood #foodstagram #foodporn #breakfast #cereal #breaktheinternet #oreo #pumpkinspice

A photo posted by @candyhunting on Oct 17, 2016 at 6:00am PDT